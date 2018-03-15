Kirchhoff, Karen L.

LYONS: Age 74, of Maple St. Rd., died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Karen was born August 2, 1943 in Lyons, a daughter to the late Vernon and Marian Ranckert Schleede. She retired from Lyons School District and was the former owner and bookkeeper of Schleede Farm Supply. She volunteered as a former 4-H leader, active member of Home Bureau for over 40 years, and enjoyed crafting projects, crocheted blankets and hats for several non-profit organizations. She was predeceased by her husband Oscar “Bud” Kirchhoff in January 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Korrine George and granddaughters, Rachel and Sara George; son, Kurtis Kirchhoff (Kristine); several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may call Sunday (Mar. 18) from 2 to 4 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. Other services will be private, burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. For those wishing, memorials may be made to the Town of Lyons Ambulance, 43 Phelps St., Lyons, NY 14489 in her memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com