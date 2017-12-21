Kirkpatrick, Beverly A.

SODUS: Entered into rest on December 19, 2017 at age 79. Predeceased by parents: Ernest and Rebecca Kirkpatrick. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. She was a wonderful and caring kindergarten teacher at Sodus Primary School for 33 years. She was a strong supporter of all activities and events and proudest fan of her children and grandchildren. Survived by her loving children: Laurie (Jack) Mitchell, Lisa (Tim) Young, and Doug (Sandy) Garrod; grandchildren: Justin, Jordan, and Trevor Mitchell, Erika (Tim) Stanton, Chelsea (David) Gill, Ryan, Cody, and Connor Garrod; great-grandson: Grayson Stanton; brother: Ernie (Brenda) and Thomas Kirkpatrick; sister: Pamela Kirkpatrick; many extended family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 4pm at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sodus, NY. Private burial in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Ann’s Community or to St. John’s Episcopal Church. Online condolences can be made to youngfuneralhomeny.com