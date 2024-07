1940 – 2024

ONTARIO NY: Passed on Tuesday, July 23,2024 at age 83. - Predeceased by parents Ralph and Edith Rawden, nephew Terry Hubbard, Sisters, Beverly Hubbard, Berniece Friedo, Sister in-law Beverly Kirkpatrick, Pamela Kirkpatrick.

Survived by husband Ernie, Sons Andrew (Rong), Michael (Anne), Grandchildren, Sara (Matt Briggs), Emma, Charlie, Matthew (Katie Westbay), Katie, Great Grandchildren – Hunter, Wyatt Brothers In-Law, Edwin Hubbard, Thomas Friedo, Thomas Kirkpatrick. Many Nephews, Nieces and Cousins.

In lieu of flowers a donation can made to Lollypop Farm, Humane

Society of Greater Rochester

At the request of the family, no funeral or memorial service will be held