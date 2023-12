WEST PALM BEACH FLORIDA/SODUS: Died suddenly in West Palm Beach Florida following a brief heart related issue.

A 1975 graduate of Sodus Central School and 2011 retiree from the Monroe County Department of Social Services. She is survived by her devoted daughter Jennifer Brugger and her son in law Michael and her two beloved grandchildren Victoria and Logan Also, brother Ernie and sister in law Brenda of Ontario, NY and brother Thomas of Brighton, NY.

Pam is further survived by three nieces and five nephews. Interment in Sodus Cemetery with her parents at the family’s convenience. There will be no viewing or calling hours.