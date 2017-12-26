Kishbaugh, George K.

CLYDE: Formerly of Clifton Springs, George Keith Kishbaugh, 59 entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 21, 2017, at Rochester General Hospital. George was born the son of George W and Alean (Teeter) Kishbaugh on Saturday, August 30, 1958, in Canandaigua, NY. He worked at Halligan’s in Newark for over 32 years. There he worked as a foreman and head of the stock department and warehouse. He was a member of the CHC Fire Company of the Shortsville Volunteer Fire Department. George enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He loved Gem Shows and making jewelry. He felt that Elvis was the only “King of Music.” George was a wonderful and loving husband and father who will be missed deeply. George will be remembered by his wife, Linda (Sheldon) Kishbaugh; sons, George Kishbaugh and William (Barbara) Kishbaugh; five grandchildren; mother, Alean (Teeter) Kishbaugh; brother, Carl (Wilma) Kishbaugh; sister, Carol (Mike) Frey; several aunts and uncles; three nieces; two nephews; and his great friend Charlie, his dog. George was predeceased by predeceased by his father, George W. Kishbaugh; sister, Darlene Kishbaugh; nephew, Britt Weezorak; niece, Jessica Frey. Family will greet friends Saturday (December 30) from 1 to 3 PM at Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home, 19 N. Main St, Manchester where a Memorial Service will follow calling at 3 PM. A reception will follow the service at the Shortsville Volunteer Fire Department. In memory of George, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family for unexpected expenses c/o the funeral home. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting halstedpatrickfuneralhome.com