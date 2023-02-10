Powered by Dark Sky
February 10, 2023
Kittleson, Barbara Bane

by WayneTimes.com
February 10, 2023

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on February 10, 2023 at age 89. Predeceased by her husband: Richard H. Kittleson. 

Barb was a well-known and respected Home Economics Teacher at Williamson Central School District for many years.  She was a talented seamstress, excellent baker and enjoyed hand work.  In addition, she taught the skill of sewing to many adults.

Survived by her loving children: Duane (Dawn) Kittleson and Heidi (Eric) Estes; grandchildren: Andy (Morgan) and Becca Kittleson; and brother: Norman Bane.

A celebration of Barb’s life will be held on (Saturday) February 25, 2023 at 2pm at the First Baptist Church of Williamson.  Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in  memory of Barb can be made to the Church.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com  

