Obituaries
Klaeysen, Irene C.
PALMYRA: Irene passed away on November 18, 2019. She was born in Marion, NY to the late Susie (Nevelizer) and Roy Ford. Irene was also predeceased by her husband, Adrian O. Klaeysen; brother, Clifford Ford; sister-in-law, Ruth Ford; brother-in-law, James VanCamp. Survived by her sisters, Naomi VanCamp of Phelps, NY and Helen (Rodney) Adriaansen of Marion, NY; children, Gary A. (Candy) Klaeysen of Palmyra, NY and Linda (Jerry) Tome of Palmyra, NY; grandchildren, Jamie Sapienza, Ben Pratt, Justin (Cathy) Tome and Allison (Joel) Prince; several great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and high school friend, Erma Clark of Marion, NY. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2-6 PM on Friday (November 22) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Irene’s funeral service will be held on Saturday (November 23), 10 AM at Second Reformed Church of Marion, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505. Interment in Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Irene’s memory may be directed to the church or American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 120, 132 Cuyler St., Palmyra, NY 14522. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
Newark 8th graders learn valuable info about Water
Approximately one hundred fifty Newark eighth graders learned more October 25th about the value of clean water than perhaps they’d...
Wayne Eagles Wrap up Their Varsity Soccer Season
On October 22nd the Wayne Eagles soccer team traveled to Brighton to play a semifinals class A2 game vs....
Annual Cookie Sale at Newark UMC
Cookies good enough to give as a gift. Walk in the door and smell Christmas. The members of the Newark...
Recent Obituaries
Steingass, Louise A.
NEWARK: Louise Labby Steingass, 75, died on Wednesday (November 20, 2019) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Friends may call...
Klaeysen, Irene C.
PALMYRA: Irene passed away on November 18, 2019. She was born in Marion, NY to the late Susie (Nevelizer) and...
Adams, John Brian
SODUS: Age 77, passed away suddenly on November 4th, 2019. John was born in Rochester, NY in 1942. He worked...