Klaeysen, Irene C. 

PALMYRA: Irene passed away on November 18, 2019. She was born in Marion, NY to the late Susie (Nevelizer) and Roy Ford. Irene was also predeceased by her husband, Adrian O. Klaeysen; brother, Clifford Ford; sister-in-law, Ruth Ford; brother-in-law, James VanCamp. Survived by her sisters, Naomi VanCamp of Phelps, NY and Helen (Rodney) Adriaansen of Marion, NY; children, Gary A. (Candy) Klaeysen of Palmyra, NY and Linda (Jerry) Tome of Palmyra, NY; grandchildren, Jamie Sapienza, Ben Pratt, Justin (Cathy) Tome and Allison (Joel) Prince; several great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and high school friend, Erma Clark of Marion, NY. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2-6 PM on Friday (November 22) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Irene’s funeral service will be held on Saturday (November 23), 10 AM at Second Reformed Church of Marion, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505. Interment in Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Irene’s memory may be directed to the church or American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 120, 132 Cuyler St., Palmyra, NY 14522. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.