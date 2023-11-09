Powered by Dark Sky
November 9th 2023, Thursday
Klahn, Alice L.

by WayneTimes.com
November 9, 2023

MACEDON: Alice L. Klahn passed on Nov. 5, 2023 at Clifton Springs Hospital

Born in Clifton Springs New York April 22, 1940 of the late Charles  Knuet and Elisabeth Knuet (Maslyn). Family and friends were very important to her. She loved the holidays. She would spend all her time cooking and decorating to make sure everything was perfect. She loved to play cards with family and friends. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years James H. Klahn, sons Mathew  Klahn of Henderson KY and Christopher Klahn (Suanne) of Newark and Daughter Maryanne Lynch of Ontario, 3 Grandchildren Brandon Klahn, Arielle Lynch, Noah Galusha, 2 great grandchildren Leena Lynch and Alexus Elsbree, and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral for immediate family only. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions, in her name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Port Gibson Fire Department. Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark,NY. Visit www.legacy.com

