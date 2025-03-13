What are you looking for?

Klahn, James H.

March 13, 2025
NEWARK-LYONS: James H. Klahn passed away on March 11, 2025 at home surrounded by family.

Born in Lyons, NY February 25, 1937 of the late Fred Klahn and Myrtie. Preceded in death by his wife Alice Klahn of 63 years. Survived by sons Mathew Klahn of Henderson, KY and Christopher Klahn (Suanne) of Newark; daughter Maryanne Lynch of Ontario; three grandchildren Brandon Klahn, Arielle Lynch, Noah Galusha; two great-granchildren Leena Lynch and Alexus Elsbree; and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.

He worked for Coca-Cola for 35 years. He loved woodworking and made countless pieces of furniture that will be cherished by all. Some of the fondest memories are of family camping, relaxing and napping on the porch on Sundays, working on many puzzles together, fishing in a little boat on the canal wondering if they were going to tip over, and spending many days after school playing games with Grandma "Ottie" and Grandpa"Old Grumpy". He served in the army.

A private funeral will be held for immediate family only. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial contributions in his name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Port Gibson Fire Department.

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home. Visit www.legacy.com.

