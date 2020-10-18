Klaver, Eugene Albert

NEWARK: Eugene A. Klaver, 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 16, 2020. Eugene was born the son of the late Norman and Elva (Silliman) Klaver on Wednesday, January 22, 1947, in Walworth, NY. He grew up in the area and graduated from Marion High. Eugene enlisted in the United States Air Force after high school. Eugene worked for American Can for 30 years, and when he was in his forties, he started his own water hauling business. Eugene enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing weekly Euchre games. Above all else, he was a very loving father and devoted to all of his family. Eugene will be remembered by his wife, Susan M. Klaver; daughter, Lori (Angel Porrata) Wheeler; grandchildren Jacob Wheeler and Samantha Klaver; son-in-law, Andrew Wheeler; brothers Roger (Patricia) Klaver and Floyd (Susan) Klaver; sister-in-law, Barbara Sanders; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Eugene was predeceased by son, Brian Klaver. The family will greet friends from 7 - 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Eugene’s prayer and military honors service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21 in Marion Cemetery.