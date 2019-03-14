Obituaries
Klem, Kari P.
NORTH ROSE: Age 37, passed away unexpectedly March 8th, 2019 at her home. She is survived by her parents, Marsha (Gary) Alton of N. Rose and Kevin (Joanne) Klem of Webster; siblings, Timothy (Karena Anderson) Klem and Christine Klem both of N. Rose; several aunts, uncles, cousins, 3 nieces and a nephew. There will be no services at the request of her family. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com. Donations may be made in her memory to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Ave #900, Rochester, NY 14620
