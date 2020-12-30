Klem, Roger Edward

WILLIAMSON: Age 72, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, with his family by his side. Roger was a resident of Williamson, NY for most of his life where he and his wife raised their 2 children. Roger became affectionately known as G-PA to his grandchildren and Papa to his great grandchildren. Working as a Car Detailer for Ross Motors in Sodus, NY and eventually a Parts Delivery Man at Pitts Ford in Williamson until retiring. Roger enjoyed tinkering in his garage and could creatively fix anything for the kids when they asked. Roger is survived by his wife & best friend Kathy Garlow, children & their spouses Jason (Yan) Klem, Erin (Anne Marie) Dowd, sister Audrey Teall, grandchildren Joey (Kaleigh) Doll, Cheyenne Doll, Zachary VanDerBroek, Anthony Dowd, and Roland Klem, great grandchildren, Bently, Tristen, Termaine, Orlando, Jax, Santino & Jenna Lee. Roger was predeceased by his parents Edward & Eva Klem, brothers John (Pat) Klem & Bernie (Barb) Klem, sisters Dot (Brian) Parker & Catherine (Elmer) Parker. The family will announce services later in the summer of 2021. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com