January 28, 2026
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Kline, James F. 

January 28, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK: James F. Kline, 87, passed away at Newark Wayne Hospital on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Calling hours for Jim and his late wife Sue will be held Monday, February 2, 2026, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at Paul L. Muphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

Jim requests memorials in his wife Sue’s name may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester, 200 Meridian Centre Blvd., Suite 110, Rochester, NY 14618.

James was born in Newark, NY on September 30, 1938, the son of the late Frederick and Edna Lake Kline. He graduated with the Class of 1956 from Newark High School and worked as a Foreman for the Wayne County Highway Department. He was a volunteer fireman and past Chief for the Newark Fire Department’s NY Central Hose Co. # 5. He was a life member at the Newark Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #1249 where he served as a trustee.

He is survived by one son, Phillip (Gail) Kline; one daughter Susan Tolleson; and three grandchildren, Bianca (Andrew Santelli) Tolleson, Eian (Jessica) Kline, and McKenna (Emily) Kline; six great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Suzanne Kline in 2020 and a brother, Duane Kline.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

