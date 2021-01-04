Kline, Suzanne “Sue”

NEWARK: Suzanne “Sue” Kline passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, New York. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in her name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester Chapter, 435 E. Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620. Sue was born in Sodus, NY on June 19, 1939. She was a graduate of Newark High School in 1957. She married James Kline on June 21, 1958. She was an office manager for many local companies over the years including Caroline Emmons. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Jim; a son Phillip (Gail) Kline of Newark; a daughter Susan Tolleson of Newark; three grandchildren Bianca Tolleson, Eian Kline, and McKenna Kline; four great grandchildren; a sister Marilyn Monje; a brother Larry (Pam) DeMeyers. She was predeceased by a brother B. Roger DeMeyers and a sister Connie Tack. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com