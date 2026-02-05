Klino, Christine Mott

NEWARK: Christine Mott Klino, 55, died Sunday, February 1, 2026, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Christine was born on October 7, 1970 in Newark, the daughter of George and Nancy Reeves Mott. She was a graduate of Newark Senior High School, Class of 1990. For many years she worked at Spinco in Newark. Becoming a grandmother was one of the high points of her life, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

Christine is survived by her husband, David Klino; a son Robert DeVey; a daughter Tiffany (Kenneth) Giroux; two granchildren Damien and Isabella; her parents George and Nancy Mott; a sister Bonnie Mitchell; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved sister Sherry Mott.

