Kmiecik, Leonard

by WayneTimes.com
October 18, 2020

Leonard died on October 15, 2020 at age 84. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Kmiecik; son, Leonard (Donna) Kmiecik; daughter, Carolyn (Tom) Lomax; granddaughter, Megan (Chris) Jones; many nieces and nephews. Leonard proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Xerox after 33 years. He was a longtime member of St. Mary’s of the Lake Church.  Leonard was an avid golfer and enjoyed antique cars. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 4-7 PM on Monday (October 19) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday (October 20), 10 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY.  Leonard will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions in Leonard’s memory may be directed to the church. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

