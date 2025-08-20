Knapp, Dianne M. (Delf)

WOLCOTT: Dianne M (Delf) Knapp 84, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2025.

Born and raised in Auburn NY, the daughter of Jeannette (Majewski) and Stanley Jablonski She was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

In 1966, Dianne and her husband Bob Delf came to Wolcott to open Bob’s Big M (Bob’s Supermarket). Dianne was a familiar face welcoming and assisting customers for many years. During that time, she made many wonderful friends.

Dianne was a lifelong parishioner of Catholic Community of the Blessed Trinity (St Mary Magdalene Church) and supporter of local organizations.

Dianne is survived by her children Cypriana (William) Porter, Robin Delf, Robert (Helen) Delf. Grandchildren Cortney (Matthew) Wadsworth, Nicholas (Abbigale) Porter and Derek Edwards. Great grandchildren, Reagan, Riley and Grayson. Niece and nephew Heather Moffett and Christopher (Lisa) Moffett.

She is predeceased by her parents Jeanette (Majewski) and Stanley Jablonski, sister Irene Moffett and brother Conrad Jablonski.

A Catholic Mass will be held Saturday August 30, 2025 at 10 AM at St Mary Magdalene Church, followed by a private burial at St Joseph Cemetery, Auburn NY

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department, 6162 West Port Bay Rd, Wolcott NY 14590 or St Mary Magdalene Church 43 W Dezeng St, Clyde NY 14433