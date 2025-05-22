Knapp, Sandra 

SODUS: Born March 2, 1947, passed peacefully April 22, 2025 on Earth Day at the age of 78. The only child of and predeceased by Charles and Betty (Pepkie) Graner of Elmira NY. Sandy is survived by her son William John Knapp Jr., daughter Heidi Knapp and step daughter Stephanie Knapp.

Sandy truly loved life, was forever grateful and lived life to its fullest. She sought joy in the smallest things and remained optimistic through any of life’s challenges. Sandy was born in Elmira, NY where she graduated from EFA. She attended Brockport College where she was known by her nickname “Sam.” She earned a degree in Theatre with a minor in Speech. She went on to take courses in accounting at RIT. As a social butterfly she enjoyed a career in sales and customer service.

Sandy was known by many for her fun loving free spirit. She was a second mom to many and a supportive and well loved friend. She lit up the room and was such a positive influence. She loved spending time outdoors especially on or around beloved Sodus Bay. She loved being on the water and was formerly a member of SBYC. To many she was known for her love of dancing and music. She also loved biking, gardening, hiking, boating, swimming and yoga.

One of Sandy’s passions was culture and travel. She particularly fell in love with Peru after travelling there several times. She was fascinated by world history and was an encyclopedia of world trivia. If you spent any time around her you would quickly find her overflowing love and joy for animals contagious and have your ears filled with animal facts.

Sandy’s true gift was making those around her feel loved, seen and valued. Her ability to communicate beyond words and to teach others the importance of listening for deeper meaning and with the heart became more apparent later in her life. To be around her was to feel loved and called into the greatest version of yourself as she saw the good in everyone.

She will always be remembered for her wit, sass, humor and her love of having a good time with others. Sandy’s greatest wishes were to find joy in the littlest things, live in the present and make the best of life. As she would always quote Ram Dass and remind people to “be here now.”

She was unimaginably brave, courageous, compassionate and strong. Sandy always found a way to rise above and make the best of any hand she was dealt.

She was humble, persistent, tenacious and determined. She loved life for every ounce she could get. She loved being here and loved being a mother. Fly high butterfly.

Sandy always celebrated life and we will celebrate hers. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 22, 2025 at the Bay Street, Sodus Point, NY at 2pm, formal gathering at 3pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Webster Comfort Care Home 700 Holt Rd. Webster, NY 14580 where Sandy received the most outstanding and loving hospice care in her final two months.