Knepp, Kevin

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA/ROSE, NY: Kevin Knepp was born January 19, 1983 to Larry and Teresa (Knepp) Rodas of Rose N.Y.. Kevin passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age 36. He lived in Costa Mesa, California the past 5 years. Kevin was predeceased by paternal grandparents Wilfred and Winifred (Williams) Rodas Sr. Maternal grandparents William and Laura (Earnest) Knepp. Several aunts and uncles. Besides his parents Kevin is survived by his siblings Larry Rodas Jr. of Wolcott. Norm (Tiffany) Rodas of Newark. Tammy (Jeremy) Smith of Wolcott, Debbie Rodas of Lyons, Randy Rodas of Connecticut, Eric (Erica) Rodas of Wolcott. Niece and Nephews Branden,Jorden and Dawsen Rodas, Caleb Rodas. Logan and Jayden Smith. Caleb and Ryder Rodas. Kevin loved roller coasters, working with his hands, whether it be carpentry, automotive and or technical. He worked in the cable installation business. He liked watching the Buffalo Bills, Anaheim Ducks and NASCAR. He was a all around outside guy. We will be having a memorial service at North Wolcott Christian Church 12764 Church St.Wolcott N.Y. 14590 at 1p.m. on January 25, 2020. Then celebration of life to follow at the American Legion 10675 Ridge Rd. Wolcott N.Y. 14590. There will be no burial service.