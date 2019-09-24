Knight, Classie Mae

LYONS: Entered into the presence of her Lord/Savior on September 20, 2019. She was born on March 19, 1923 in Baker, Florida to the late Ms. Fannie Harris. Mrs. Knight is predeceased by her husband, Robert Knight Sr. in 1992, and son Robbin Lewis Knight in 1988. Mrs. Knight moved to Lyons, NY. in the early 70’s. She worked for the DDSO, for over 30 yrs., retiring in the early 80’s, in housekeeping. She was a member of MT. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where she served many years on the missionary board, and participated in the adult choir, as she went on to join New Life Fellowship Church, under the leadership of Elder Willie Pettis. Some of her pleasure moments were spent going fishing, gardening, and shopping with her “ Golden Girls.” Mrs. Knight is survived by her son: Robert Allen Knight of Lyons, NY; grandson Robbin Lewis Knight – Collins; great nephew: Alvin E. Smith, sister & brother-in-law Betty Jean (Clarence) Potter, and a host of nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held @ New Life Fellowship Church on Saturday September 28, 2019, 103 William St., Lyons, NY. 14489. Viewing @ the church @ 10 am, funeral services will be at 11 am. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, in Lyons. Arrangements by the Boeheim – Pusateri Funeral Home , 77 William St., Lyons visit www.pusaterifunerals.com