Knight, David Martin “Curly”

MARION: Passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital at the age 71. Predeceased by parents, George William Sr. and Dorothy Mae (nee Hale) Knight; brother, George William “Butch” Knight Jr. Survived by sister, Sandra Lee Nubel of Hillsdale, MI; half brother, Michael William Knight of Rochester, NY; five nephews, many grand nephews and grand nieces; longtime companion Georgette Smith and her family; numerous cousins and a host of close friends. In 1967 Curly enlisted in the United States Navy achieving the rank of Petty Officer, Third Class. He served aboard the Gearing-class destroyer USS Warrington (DD-843) and was honorably discharged in 1973. In 1976 he received his certificate of completion with distinction from MCC as an electrical apprentice. Curly was a member of the IBEW Local 86 and worked as a union electrician for many years. He was methodical and meticulous in his work. An avid private pilot and airplane mechanic since 1981, he logged over 2,500 hours flying his Cessna 150. He also was a Firearms Dealer and Gunsmith. Curly was one of three sanctioned Three Stooges impersonators under contract with Comedy III Productions and was booked for many gigs across the United States. His particular schtick was spot on and he would regularly fall into character cracking Stooge jokes and breaking up the crowd, even as he battled an aggressive and painful bone cancer. He was an inspiration. Curly was also a proud member of the following: Screen Actors Guild, NRA (life member), NYS Pistol and Rifle Assoc., Wayne County Oath Keepers, Marion Town Planning Board and Bar Assoc. liaison to law firm Dewey, Cheatem & Howe LLC. Friends and family are invited to call Wednesday Sept.16 5PM - 7PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. Masks will be required. A Graveside Service will take place at a later date at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Donations may be made to his final funeral expenses payable to his executor, Dave Dentico, PO Box 410, Walworth, NY 14568. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com