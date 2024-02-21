Knight, Sarah M. 

ROCHESTER/NEWARK: Sarah M. Knight, 23, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Please join the family at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Church of Christ, 219 West Avenue, Newark, NY for Sarah’s memorial service.

Sarah Marie Knight, born on May 16, 2000, to Lewis and Paula Knight, was a cherished member of our community. She attended Newark Central Schools and touched the lives of many during her time there. As a former Girl Scout and an active member of the Church of Christ, Sarah embodied compassion and empathy. Sarah’s compassionate nature shone brightly in her role as a home health aide with Lifetime Assistance, where she excelled in caring for others. Her presence would invariably brighten any room, and her love and kindness were felt by all who knew her.

Sarah is survived by her parents; her siblings Brittany, Marcus, Quinton (Lauren), and Lewis Jr "Bookie"; her "fake sister", Emilie; her four legged daughter, Gigi; nephew, Gabriel Kizzie and niece Delilah Kizzie; her aunts Kay Pinkney, Barbara Jean Betts and Diana (George) Mitchell; uncles Squire (Tracy) Knight Jr.; and Jonathan Knight; several cousins and besties (too many to name).

Sarah was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Sarah Mobbs in 2013; paternal grandparents Squire Knight Sr. in 2009 and Sarah Knight in 2000; and her Bestie Shay in 2022.

In honor of Sarah’s memory, we kindly request food donations for the repass. We extend heartfelt gratitude for all the generous contributions to our GoFundMe and the comforting words and support during this incredibly challenging period.

