Knitter, David L.

RED CREEK: Entered into rest on September 1, 2020 at age 64. Predeceased by his father: William Knitter. David was an avid outdoorsman. He was a “Mr. Fix It.” He enjoyed building things and tending to his meticulous vegetable gardens. David always was helping others and will be missed by all. Survived by his children: Amy, Joshua, April, Arlynne, Andrew, and Addison Knitter; several grandchildren; mother: Wintha Knitter; sister: Judy (Scott); brothers: William, Jr. and Jefferey (Mindy); long-time companion: Deborah Duncan; nieces, nephews; many extended family members and friends. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial in Wind Gap Cemetery in Pennsylvania. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com