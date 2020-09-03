Knitter, David L.

RED CREEK: Entered into rest on September 1, 2020 at age 64. Predeceased by his father: William Knitter. David was an avid outdoorsman. He was a “Mr. Fix It.” He enjoyed building things and tending to his meticulous vegetable gardens. David always was helping others and will be missed by all. Survived by his children: Amy, Joshua, April, Arlynne, Andrew, and Addison Knitter; several grandchildren; mother: Wintha Knitter; sister: Judy (Scott); brothers: William, Jr. and Jefferey (Mindy); long-time companion: Deborah Duncan; nieces, nephews; many extended family members and friends. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial in Wind Gap Cemetery in Pennsylvania. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
SODUS: Rita Gobeyn died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at age 72. She was born February 2, 1948 to Francis and Dorothy Shampine. She worked at McDonalds in Williamson for 25 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going shopping. Rita was predeceased by her husband Roger Gobeyn; daughter Amanda Sue Smith; brothers Thomas […]
