MARION: Entered into rest on October 28, 2022 at age 86.

Predeceased by her son: David Knitter; parents and several siblings.

Chick worked at IEC in Newark, NY for over 18 years. She was a loving, caring, thoughtful mother and grandmother.

Survived by her children: William C. Jr., Jefferey (Mindy) and Judy (Scott); (7) grandchildren and (23) great grandchildren; (2) sisters and many nieces and nephews; many extended family members and friends.

All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial in Plainfield Cemetery, Wind Gap, PA.

