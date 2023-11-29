Knorr, Lisa L. (Plummer) 

WOLCOTT: Lisa L. (Plummer) Knorr, 61, passed away Sunday November 26, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital with her family by her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held, please look out for this announcement soon from her family.

Lisa was born on July 16, 1962 in Newark, NY the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Linda G. (Hotel) Plummer. She was a graduate of Sodus Central School. Lisa was proud to drive bus for the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, being with her pets, spending time with her friends and family, and listening to music. She also enjoyed spending time outside in the pool, gardening, and tending her plants.

Lisa is survived by her daughters: Elizabeth and Rebecca Knorr, her son; Justin Gulisano, sister; Dawn Edger and her grandson; Jacob Hilton, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lisa is preceded in death by her parents and her partner Michael Webb.