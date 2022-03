SODUS: Age 47, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nancie is predeceased by her mother, Marlene Knorr; father, Ed Knorr; aunt, Kathy Quigley. She is survived by 2 aunts, Nancy (Elbert) Goodman and Heather Yonker; special cousin, Katrina (Jarrod) Abel; along with many other cousins.

There will be a graveside service, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11am at Port Gibson Rural Cemetery, Canandaigua St, Port Gibson, NY 14537. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com