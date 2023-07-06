Knowlden, Charles L. 

WILLIAMSON: Charles Leslie Knowlden “Charlie” passed away peacefully on July 4, 2023 at age 65.

He is predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Marylyn Knowlden; brother, Tom Knowlden; mother in law: Nana Miner.

Charlie is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Dianne; children: Michele (Mark) Sherman, Jessica Burggraaff (Tommy Giglio), Zeb Knowlden, Jim Jr. (Marsha), Mike and Jeff (Julie) Scribner; (13) grandchildren and brother: Sam (Sheila) Knowlden.

Calling hours will be held on (Monday) July 17, 2023 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A private celebration of Charlie’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County.Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com