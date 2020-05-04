Obituaries
Knowlton, Matthew R.
CANANDAIGUA/SODUS: With great sadness in our hearts, Matthew transitioned from this life to be with the Lord for Eternity on April 29th, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, George Knowlton and aunt, Judy Catholdi. Matthew is survived by his daughter, Kloe Rae Knowlton; mother, Janet (John Freeman) Knowlton; siblings, Nicholas (Melissa) Freeman and Michael (Ann) Freeman; uncles, Henry (Faith) Weidman and Bruce (Debra) Weidman; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. There will not be any services at this time. A Memorial Service will be held later. Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family to see. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
