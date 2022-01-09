Powered by Dark Sky
January 9th 2022, Sunday
Koch, Jacqueline (Morris, Klaver, Robinson)

by WayneTimes.com
January 9, 2022

PENFIELD/MARION: Entered into rest on January 5, 2022 at the age of 73 surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Predeceased by her latest husband, Peter: father, Frederick Robinson; her beautiful precious granddaughter, Amanda Rose Schermerhorn;

Survived by mother, Margaret Robinson; daughters, Tammy (James) Briggs, Connie Klaver, Irene Klaver; grandchildren, Katherine (Harold) Brush, Brandon Dewey, Kali Pearce, Robert Pearce, Betsy Ann Rose Ross; adopted sons, Benjamin Pearce, CJ Milke; loving dogs, Littleman, Buddy, Finnegan and Pepper Rose.

Jackie was a great mother, grandmother and loved sewing, making jewelry, baking, canning and making her own spices. She was loved by many, and enjoyed being with family the most.

There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

