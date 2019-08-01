Obituaries
Koch, Peter H.
PENFIELD: Entered into rest on July 29, 2019 at the age of 77. He is survived by his loving wife of 11 yrs Jacqueline; daughter, Dianne Osterman; stepsons, John (Bobbie) Franco; and Larry (Hy-Sun) Franco; granddaughter, Kerri (Will) Watkins; great grandson, Braeden Watkins; 3 step daughters, beloved Kitty, “little one” family and friends. Friends and family are invited to call Friday 5-7PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc. 435 East Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
