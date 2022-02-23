Koeberle, John James

PALMYRA: Passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the age of 83. John was born on Wednesday, September 21, 1938 to the late Edwin and Jane “McKenna” Koeberle. He is also predeceased by his loving wife Nancy Koeberle and his son Jeff Koeberle. He is survived by his brother Frank (Beverly) Koeberle; his son Joseph Koeberle; grandchildren Jonathan (Alisha) Koeberle, Joshua (Heather) Koeberle, Jared Koeberle, Daniel Koeberle, Lauren Norcott, and Benjamin Koeberle; several nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

John was a veteran of the US Coast Guard, after which he joined the family business, becoming a partner with his brother Frank, and father Edwin, in 1958. Together, with the help of their families, they built K-Way Dairy Farm. They continued to work together until their retirement in 2015. John was a hard worker who loved to be on his tractors. He loved being busy and always had a project. However he loved being with his family most of all. Whenever he had down time, he would spend it with family and friends. John had grandchilden and great grandchildren whom he adored and loved spending time with. He looked forward to his mornings and afternoons spent with his older brother and sister-in-law (Frank and Beverly Koeberle) reading and catching up on current events. In the recent months, he also enjoyed spending time with his special friend (Edna Murray) He could spend hours telling stories while listening to the music in the background. He was loved by all who met him.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 10-11:30AM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502 where a service will immediately follow. The family asks that all those in attendance at the funeral home wear a mask for the visitation, and the service. Private interment will be at Palmyra Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in memory of John may be made in the form of a donation to the FFA (Future Farmers of America) at ffa.org, or to Habitat for Cats at habitatforcats.org. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.