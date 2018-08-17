Kohl, Harriet L.

FREDERICK COUNTY, VIRGINIA: Harriet L. Kohl, age 101, of passed away Monday, August 13, 2018, at Fox Trail Assisted Living, Stephens City, Virginia. Mrs. Kohl was born in 1917 in Utica, New York, the daughter of the Anthony Louer and Mildred Holmes; stepdaughter of the late Charles Holmes. She was a purchasing agent with the New York State School and a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church, Newark, New York. Her husband, Robert J. Kohl, whom she married in Akron, Ohio preceded her in death. Surviving is a daughter, Barbara L. Zeiger; sister-in-law, Joan Kohl; nephew, Richard Scherer, along with several other nieces and nephews. Along with her husband Mrs. Kohl was preceded in death by a son, Stephen R. Kohl, son-in-law, Leon B. Zeiger, and sister, Betty Scherer. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 am on Saturday, August 25th, at Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark, New York with Reverend Jeffrey S. Tunnicliff officiating. Memorial contributions in Harriet’s memory may be made to American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060-9979 or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Foundation, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018 or via website https://www.lls.org/donate Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com