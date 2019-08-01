Kommer, Blair

FAIRPORT/PALMYRA: Entered into rest Friday, July 26, 2019. Blair was born on Saturday, March 14, 1936 in Palmyra, NY. Predeceased by his parents Maria and Henry Kommer; and brother Bill Kommer. Survived by his lifetime partner of 36 years Lorraine (Lori) MacAdam; sister Berniece (Terry) Ludwig; brother Benny Kommer and one nephew Paul (Annmarie) Lent. Blair owned Hotel Sellen in Palmyra, selling it in the early 80’s. Ultimately, retired from Rochester Midland in 1998. Blair enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing Euchre with friends and traveling back in the day. Family and Friends are invited to a celebration of life lunch, picnic, on Sunday, August 11th at noon at The American Legion Post 120, 132 Cuyler St. Palmyra, NY 14522. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Blair may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or to a charity of your choice. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.fingerlakescremation.com.