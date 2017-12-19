Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Obituaries

Kommer, Delores

Wayne TimesWayne Times

NEWARK: Age 88, died Monday ( December 18, 2017) in the Charlton Methodist Harbor Hospice in Dallas, Texas. Delores was born on May 23, 1929 in Newark, the daughter of the late Nuntz and Carmella Lupinacci DeMarco. She was a graduate of Newark High School and a communicant of St. Michael Church. At one time she had worked at the Newark Developmental Center and St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. For the last several years, Delores has been living in DeSoto, Texas with her son. She is survived by her son Lee (Yolanda) of DeSoto, TX and a daughter Theresa Roman of Keller, TX.; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a brother Paul DeMarco of MI; three sisters Mary (Joseph) Ceravola of Geneva, Barbara Gibbons and Monica Lyon both of Newark; several nieces and nephews. Dolores was predeceased by her husband Richard and a daughter Patricia Alarcon. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Friday (December 22nd) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street. Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday (December 23rd) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. In her memory, memorials may be made to St. Michael Church. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Obituaries

Crane, Dorothy M.

Wayne TimesWayne Times
WOLCOTT: Age 88. Passed away on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 48 years, Fredrick, in 1996. She is survived by her children; Mary Lou (Robert) Lockwood, Sally (Dennis) Stowell, John (Laurie), Virginia (Chuck) San Angelo, Richard, Margaret (Jack) Sloan, Barbara, Robert (Jill), Paul (Jill Penta), Ellen and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, siblings; Gordan (Barb) Youngman, Graydon (Molly) Youngman, Douglas (Joan) Youngman, Dallas (Delpha) Youngman, Gerald (Lois) Youngman, Sister-in-laws; Arlene and Mary Youngman, Flora Bell Crane, and a host...
Obituaries

Vermeulen Roger A.

Wayne TimesWayne Times
WILLIAMSON: Age 82: Passed away peacefully Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing. He is survived by his dear friend Barb Datthyn; children, Glenda (Barry) Suber, Marcy (Marc) Speary and Brian; 14 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; siblings, Ronald (Bonnie), Richard (Theresa), Maryjane (David) VanHoover; and a host of other relatives and friends. Roger was pre-deceased by his brother, Charles (Ruth). Friends are invited to call Wednesday, December 20th from 1-6pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Interment will...
Obituaries

Zwickl, Andrew Sr.

Wayne TimesWayne Times
ONTARIO: Passed away with his family by his side on Friday, December 15, 2017 at the age of 92. Andrew was born on June 26, 1925, in Austria, to the late Andrew and Barbara “Arthaber” Zwickl and was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Pauline “Sipoecz” Zwickl. He is survived by his son Andrew (Laura) Zwickl, Jr.; grandsons Alexander and Curtis Zwickl; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Andrew emigrated to Canada from Austria in 1951 where he worked a number of jobs in Canada in both Northern Ontario...
Obituaries

Craw, David Allan

Wayne TimesWayne Times
WALWORTH: Passed away, suddenly, on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the age of 72. David was born on September 10, 1945 to the late George and Arlene “Witherton” Craw. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Arthur Craig. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty; daughters, Pamela Jean (Gerald) DeCausemaker and Michele Marie Montante (Richard Silcox); granddaughter, Amanda Jean Fuchs (Matt Lester); grandsons, Michael, Jeremy and Anthony DeCausemaker; great granddaughter, Summer Brooke Lester; brother, Michael Craw; sister, Patricia Webster; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. David was very...