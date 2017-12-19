Kommer, Delores

NEWARK: Age 88, died Monday ( December 18, 2017) in the Charlton Methodist Harbor Hospice in Dallas, Texas. Delores was born on May 23, 1929 in Newark, the daughter of the late Nuntz and Carmella Lupinacci DeMarco. She was a graduate of Newark High School and a communicant of St. Michael Church. At one time she had worked at the Newark Developmental Center and St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. For the last several years, Delores has been living in DeSoto, Texas with her son. She is survived by her son Lee (Yolanda) of DeSoto, TX and a daughter Theresa Roman of Keller, TX.; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a brother Paul DeMarco of MI; three sisters Mary (Joseph) Ceravola of Geneva, Barbara Gibbons and Monica Lyon both of Newark; several nieces and nephews. Dolores was predeceased by her husband Richard and a daughter Patricia Alarcon. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Friday (December 22nd) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street. Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday (December 23rd) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. In her memory, memorials may be made to St. Michael Church. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com