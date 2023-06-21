Korff, Charles C. 

ONTARIO: Age 66 of the Town of Ontario, June 5th, 2023. Predeceased by his loving mother, Ann M. Korff; and indomitable niece, Emily Korff. Charles is survived by his devoted loving partner of over 11 years Debbie Thomas; his father, Curtis C. Korff; brothers and sisters, Robert (Debbie) Korff, Richard Korff, Daniel (Anita) Korff, Sharon (James) Brennan and sister-in-law Pamela Korff; sons, Justin (Devon) Korff, Charles J. (Kim) Korff and Jeffrey (Stefanie) Korff; stepfather to Sheilah (Tony) Mykins and K.J. Banach; uncle to nieces and nephews Ashley Korff, Bryan and Timothy Korff, Daniel and Luke Korff, Ann and Kate Brennan; grandfather to Madison, Mackenzie, Austin and Jackson Korff, Jakob and Halie Merkel, Damien Nobes; great-grandfather to Kyrie Merkel.

Born August 1st, 1956, Charles (Chuck) was an intensely organized and inventive manager of his home equipment and many tools. One could easily determine his passion for labeling and note taking along with maintaining a specialized location for all his wares. His actions and sweet talk could be used for the definition of “dog lover”, a trait that runs strong in his extended family. From the Adirondacks to his backyard, Chuck was at peace simply observing nature and thinking quietly, or at least until the Bills scored a touchdown to which his neighbors were then treated to royalty. Chuck discovered his missing piece and true love Debbie over the common interest of riding motorcycles. The bond that formed could be noticed by lifelong friends and new acquaintances effortlessly. Let those that miss and mourn him take solace in the thought that he had found what he needed and wanted before his time to pass. With love and positive thoughts, he will be missed.

