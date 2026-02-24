Kraham, Cristine S. 

NEWARK: Cristine S. Kraham, 71, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2026, at F.F. Thompson Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Sat., Feb. 28th 2026, at New Life Assembly of God, 7608 NY-31, Lyons, NY. A reception will follow at the church. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

Christine was born in Rochester the daughter of William and Nancy Iler Springett. She was a graduate of Newark Senior High School, Class of 1972. For many years, she worked as a Licensed Daycare Provider. She later worked in the Bakery at Wegmans. She loved to cook and bake. She was an active member of New Life Assembly of God. She was always looking out for other’s needs.

Cristine is survived by her husband Michael; two children James (Jennifer) Kraham and Whitney (Robert) Atkins; Nana to eight grandchildren; two sisters Wendy (Gene) McGinnis, Colleen (Mark) Stevens; five brothers Steven, Jeffrey (Marybeth), Gregory (Kathy), Peter, and Chadwick (Kyra) Springett; a sister-in-law Cecilia (Frank Macarilla; many nieces and nephews

