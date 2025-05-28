What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Kramer, Mildred C. "Millie"

May 28, 2025
FAIRPORT/MACEDON: Passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025 at the age of 98.  Millie was predeceased by her husband Elden F. Kramer on September 2, 2008. She is survived by her children, Gregg (Kathy), Debra (Robert), Gail, Mark (Cheryl) and Keith (Jill); 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and her faithful dog, Mei-Ling.  Services will be private with burial next to her husband at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Fairport.  Donations may be made in memory of Millie’s husband, Elden, to Hearts for ALS NY, PO Box 10593, Rochester, NY 14610.  To leave a condolence, please visit the tribute wall to Millie’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com. 

