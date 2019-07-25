Powered by Dark Sky
August 17th 2020, Monday
Kramich, Benjamin Carl   “Ben”  “frogman”

by WayneTimes.com
July 25, 2019

ONTARIO: Ben passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 44.  He was born in Rochester, NY on June 28, 1975 to Marge “Cummings” and the late Ronald A. Kramich.  He is survived by his mother Marge; sister, Jennifer (Daniel) Sturgis; nephew, Charles Benjamin Floss; niece, Olivia Ann Floss; aunts, Mary (Charles) Mullaney and Barbara Lambert; uncle, Guy (Linda) Bonney; extended family and friends including his lifelong buddies, Chad, Billy, Scott and Brian who, together, made Ben’s life richer.  A special thank you to his aids, Wanda, Charonda, Julie and Cathy for their exceptional care of Ben. Ben lived with Duchenne muscular dystrophy “DMD”; a rare genetic disease which primarily affects males and causes the muscles of the body to become weak and damaged over time.  Ben lived longer than most afflicted with the disease and continued to foster a great attitude toward life and to appreciate the beauty that surrounded him even though he was fighting an uphill battle, each, and every day.  Ben was a part of a wonderful support group of people afflicted with various disabilities.  Together they were helpful to one another in understanding and supporting each other.  Services and interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ben may be directed to Abilities Movement Inc., 144  Fairport Village Landing, Suite 332, Fairport, NY 14450.  To light a candle, send a condolence, upload a photo or purchase a floral tribute, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

