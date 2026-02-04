What are you looking for?

Krebbeks, Ann E.  

February 4, 2026
NEWARK: Ann E. Krebbeks, 92, died Thursday, January 29, 2026, at Laurel Comfort Care House in Newark.

At Ann’s request there will be no funeral services.

Memorials in her name may be made to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513

Ann was born in Palmyra, on July 11, 1933, the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Callahan Parker. She graduated from Palmyra High School. She started her career as a telephone operator. She became a mother and stayed home to raise her three children. When the kids had grown, she took a job at IEC in Newark. Ann loved the outdoors and camping. She was a member of The Newark BPOE #1249 Elks Lodge as well as the Ladies Auxiliary for the Newark VFW and American Legion. She had volunteered in the PTA and FRIENDS to help kids with tough home lives.

She is survived by her son Michael Krebbeks, two daughters Michelle Krebbeks and Melanie (Rick) Clingerman; four grandchildren Shaw (Stephanie) Krebbeks, Hillary Krebbeks, Lacey (Michael Crego) Clingerman, Chaz Clingerman; five great grandchildren Brooklyn, Cruz, Elaena, Noel and Kolt. She was Predeceased by her husband Vincent B. Krebbeks in 2002 and a brother John Parker.

