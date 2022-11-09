Krebbeks, Clyde W. 

NEWARK: Clyde W. Krebbeks, 85, died Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home.

Friends and family may call from 1-4 pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St, Newark.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Newark Rod & Gun Club, PO Box 302, Newark, NY 14513.

Clyde was born in Fairville, NY on October 10, 1937 the son of the late George and Gretchen (George) Krebbeks. For 25 1/2 years, he worked as a carpenter. In 1979, he went to work for the Town of Arcadia Highway Department as a truck driver and road grader operator. He retired from the Town of Arcadia in 2000. He was a past member of the Wayne County Motorcycle Club and a current member of the Newark Rod & Gun Club. He loved hunting, fishing, and boating. He especially loved his trips to Boonville and the St. Lawrence River with his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife Helen of 65 years, a son Randy (Jeanne) Krebbeks of Lyons, a daughter Susan Briggs of Newark, grandchildren Timothy (Shauna Navarro) Briggs, Jessica Briggs, step-grandson Joseph Praino, great-granddaughter Aaliyah, and step great-grandchildren Charlotte, Violet, and Jace. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his four-legged companion, Katie.

Clyde was predeceased by his parents, a brother Vern Krebbeks, sisters Ruth Jean DeWispelaere and Shirley Foster, and son-in-law Todd Briggs.

