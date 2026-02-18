What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Krebbeks, Ethan Michael

February 18, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

March 14, 1990 -February 9, 2026

LYONS/NORTH CAROLINA: Ethan Michael Krebbeks, 35, of Lyons NY and Oxford NC, died unexpectedly February 9, 2026 in North Carolina.  Ethan was born in Newark, NY to parents Joyce and Dennis Krebbeks of Lyons. Ethan wore many professional hats and excelled at each of them.  Working at Carolina Coops, he found his dream job travelling around the country including a trip to Italy building chicken coops.

Ethan enjoyed meeting new people along the way making lasting friendships.

Ethan was mostly known for his sense of humor, smile and healing hugs.

Ethan was predeceased by his brother Kirk, Grandparents Edward and Eleanor Krebbeks, David and Mary Ann Jones, special friends Michael James and JR Rice.  His is survived by His parents Joyce and Dennis Krebbeks; brother Brian (Crystal) DePauw, nieces Sabrina and Madison Frymire, special friends Michael Wasson and Samantha Galiotti, cousins, aunts and uncles.

No service will be held.  A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Times of Wayne County

Macedon, NY
