Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 12th 2022, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Krebbeks, LaVern G.

by WayneTimes.com
January 12, 2022

NEWARK: LaVern G. Krebbeks, age 92, died January 6, 2022 at the VA Hospital, in Canadaguia, with his daughter at his side. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials to the Humane Society of Wayne County.

LaVern was born in Lyons, on March 29, 1929, son of George and Gretchen Krebbeks. He operated L.G. Krebbeks Construction, and was in the building business from 1952 until 1988. He was in the Navy from 1946 to 1950, in World War II. He was a life member of the Lyons& Newark Rod & Gun Clubs, , also a member of the Newark Elks . 

Survived by his wife of 65 years Barbara Foster Krebbeks; Son Teddy ( Debbie) of Newark, Daughter Laurie L. Krebbeks- Pannone of Newark, & 1 step-grandchild. Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Krebbeks, LaVern G.

NEWARK: LaVern G. Krebbeks, age 92, died January 6, 2022 at the VA Hospital, in Canadaguia, with his daughter at his side. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials to the Humane Society of Wayne County. LaVern was born in Lyons, on March 29, 1929, son of George and Gretchen Krebbeks. He […]

Read More
Pierce, David M.

NORTH ROSE: David M. Pierce, 78, died at home on Monday, Jan. 10 after an almost two-year battle with cancer.  David grew up in Sodus Point, where his parents, the late Ray and Clara Pierce, owned the former Pierce House hotel. After high school, he trained as a diver in Florida and returned home, briefly […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square