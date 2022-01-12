Krebbeks, LaVern G.

NEWARK: LaVern G. Krebbeks, age 92, died January 6, 2022 at the VA Hospital, in Canadaguia, with his daughter at his side. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials to the Humane Society of Wayne County.

LaVern was born in Lyons, on March 29, 1929, son of George and Gretchen Krebbeks. He operated L.G. Krebbeks Construction, and was in the building business from 1952 until 1988. He was in the Navy from 1946 to 1950, in World War II. He was a life member of the Lyons& Newark Rod & Gun Clubs, , also a member of the Newark Elks .

Survived by his wife of 65 years Barbara Foster Krebbeks; Son Teddy ( Debbie) of Newark, Daughter Laurie L. Krebbeks- Pannone of Newark, & 1 step-grandchild. Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.