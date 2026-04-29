Krentsa, Robert J. (Bob)

Ontario - Bob a beloved husband and father, man of many talents, and cherished family member and friend, passed away on April 26, at the age of 78. He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Margaret Krentsa.

Bob is survived by his wife, Pat; daughters, Pasha Krentsa and Kristen Krentsa Davies; son, Sean Krentsa, daughter-in-law, Lee Shea Betten; brothers, Kenneth and Jeffrey; grandsons, Kyle, Josh, Jon and Aaron; nephews, Drew, Daniel and Greg and nieces, Megan and Kerry; along with many cousins and friends.

Bob graduated from Westchester Community College with an AS degree, Stonybrook University with a BS degree and Virginia Tech with a Master’s degree. He was very proud of his educational accomplishments.

Bob worked for IBM in his early career and then worked 40 years for Xerox Corporation and after retiring continued attending a monthly breakfast of retirees.

Bob loved golfing, bowling, kayaking, boating, bike riding and cross country skiing. Sunday afternoons he would spend cheering on his Giants. He so enjoyed his time at Honeoye Lake. He really loved driving his Mini Cooper. He had a passion for diagnosing and repairing anything that was broken. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. Above all, he had a very kind heart. He will be missed by family and friends.

Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Sunday May 3, from 2:00 – 5:00 pm at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario NY and on Monday May 4 a Funeral Mass 10:30 at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario NY.

Burial will be immediately following the Funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Robert Krentsa to St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, PO Box 499, Ontario, NY 14519

To leave the family a special memory or online condolence, please visit Bob’s at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.