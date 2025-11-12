What are you looking for?

Krest, John P.

November 12, 2025
PALMYRA: Died on Tuesday November 11, 2025 at the age of 91. Please join the family for a celebration of John’s life from 1-4pm on Sunday, November 16th at the American Legion Post, 132 Cuyler St., Palmyra. John will be privately laid to rest in Palmyra Cemetery with military honors. Please consider donations in John’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 7312. 

John was born on September 17, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of John and Mary Koscak Krest. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Navy flag in honor of John’s service to our country from 1952-1964. He was member of James R. Hickey American Legion Post 120 in Palmyra. John was a former employee of Xerox, Crossman Air Guns and the Seneca Army Depot. He was an active member of Drumlin Square Masonic Lodge and had volunteered as a Boy Scout leader for several years.

John is predeceased by his first wife Jean Stapleton Krest and his son Edward Krest. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Edmunds Krest; brother Edgar (Linda) McGinnis: daughters Kathy (Christy Weldon) Krest and Jeanne Krest; sons Tom (Janet) Krest and Jim (Robin) Krest; step-children Judy (Kevin) DuVall, Bruce (Bob) MacWhorter, Gary (Christine) MacWhorter and Bill MacWhorter; grandchildren Joshua, Jonathan and Daniel Krest and Jean Elizabeth and David Kawczynski and several great-grandchildren. 

Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com   

