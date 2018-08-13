Kreutzer, David J. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully, with his wife by his side on (Thursday) August 9, 2018 at age 59. Predeceased by his parents: Joseph and Jeanette Kreutzer. David was a longtime member of the Sodus and Williamson Fire Department/Ambulance Corps. His passion was serving the community as an EMS-Paramedic. He was an avid hunter and graciously donated the deer to indigent families. Survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Karen; children: Katherine (Steven) Gammill and Kari (Dan Cooley) Kreutzer; grandchildren: Kenneth and Bart Gammill; sisters: Patricia (David) Kersten and Judy (Bob) Hale; sisters in law: Lois (William) Farmer, Mary (Jack) Kelley and Gail Malone; brother in law: Kenneth David; many extended family members and friends. A celebration of David’s life will be held on (Friday) August 24, 2018 at 6pm at 3462 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589 followed by a potluck dinner at 7pm at the Williamson Fire Company #1. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of David can be made to the Williamson Fire Company #1, Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Services or Wayne County Humane Society.

