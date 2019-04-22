Obituaries
Kriel, Marilyn A.
NEWARK: Marilyn A. Kriel, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Newark Manor Nursing Home. Marilyn was born the daughter of the late Charles L. and Cathryn E. (Tuffy) Kriel on Saturday, November 24, 1934, in Newark, NY. At the age of 18 months, she moved to Fairport, NY with her family. She was a graduate of Fairport High School Class of 1952. Marilyn attending R.B.I., then worked for Rochester Telephone Company (now Frontier Communications) until her retirement in 1990. She stayed in the Fairport area for several years after her retirement, then moved to Lyons, NY to be closer to her family. Marilyn enjoyed ceramics and loved animals and she was known for writing poetry. Marilyn will be remembered by; her beloved dog, Polly; nephew, James Kriel of Biglerville, PA.; nieces, Lee Ann Hockenberry of Harrison, TN, Kathy Hess of Gettysburg, PA, and Jennifer (Robert) Brown of New Freedom, PA; aunt, Edna Tuffy; and cousins, Jean Tuffy, Carol Tuffy, Kim (Robert) Kelley, Sheila (Brian) Engels, Debbie (Jeffrey) Coons, Colleen (Jane) Tuffy, and Tim (Nancy) Wilbur. Marilyn was predeceased by; her brother, Donald Kriel; sister, Geraldine Kriel; niece, Linda Kriel; nephews, Donald Hockenberry and Greg Hess; cousins, Richard and Linda Tuffy; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will greet friends at her Memorial Mass on Saturday (April 27) at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark with burial following in East Newark Cemetery. In memory of Marilyn, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
