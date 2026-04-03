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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Krochmalech, Michael Victor

April 3, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

September 8, 1996 – March 28, 2026

WILLIAMSON: With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Michael, who left us too soon, on March 28, 2026, at age 29. Michael touched many lives with his kindness, generosity, and adventurous spirit. He was a devoted family man and a true friend. He will be sorely missed for his genuine warm hugs and infectious smile.

Michael is predeceased by his grandparents, Ann Krochmalech and Milton Boyce.

He leaves behind his heartbroken parents, Robert and Heather; his brothers and best friends, Thomas and Nicholas; baby niece, Vivienne; grandparents, Barbara Boyce “Nana” and Mr. & Mrs. Victor Krochmalech; aunts and uncles; many cousins; countless friends; and his loyal companion, Sable.

Family and friends may visit from 4-7 pm on Friday, April 10th at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 Rte. 31 Macedon, NY 14502. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 11th at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519.

To honor his passion for the second amendment, please consider a donation to the National Rifle Association in lieu of flowers.

To leave the family a special memory or online condolence, please visit Michael’s guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.