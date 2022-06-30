Krolak, Regina

NEWARK: Regina May Krolak, 91, died Tuesday (June 28, 2022) at St. Ann’s Home in Rochester.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday (July 9th) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials in her memory may be made to either: St, Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513 or to ARC, 150 Van Buren Street, Newark, New York 14513.

Regina was born on April 23, 1931 at home in Clifton Springs, one of eleven children of the late John and Emma Maslyn Galens.

She was a graduate of Clifton Springs High School. Regina was married to her late husband, Leon, for 60 years and they raised eight. This did not slow her down. In May of 2011 the Newark Chamber of Commerce presented her with the Alex Eligh Service Award.

Regina was a founding member of the Wayne ARC, had been Ombudsman and Residence Advocate at the Newark Development Center. Also serving on the Board of Visitors and helping organize the Friendship Fair.

She was a communicant of St. Michael Church where she was very active. Regina served as a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Rosary & Altar Society, working on rummage sales, the family festival, the Christmas Bazaar, co-organiser of Martha Ministries. She was also a co-founder of “The Together in Christ” where she helped put on the Christmas Day dinners for fifty years.

Looking out for her neighbourhood she spear-headed the North Side Alliance.

Regina loved to play cards whether it was Pitch, Rummy or Poker and she enjoyed a glass of wine with her friends.

She is survived by her children; Susan (Scott) Buisch, Regina "GiGi" (Robert) Parcero, Theresa Allen, Margaret (Karl) Hauenstein, Leon Krolak, Matthew (Karen) Krolak, Mary (Brian) Donnelly, Christopher (Jennifer) Krolak; fourteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Regina was predeceased by her husband Leon in 2015, her parents, her siblings: Alma DeWilde, Ruth Gardner, Lewis Galens, Leon Galens, Helen Crowley, Jack Galens, Robert Galens, Charles Galens, Bill Galens, Rosalie Galens and Francis Galens.