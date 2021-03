WOLCOTT/LYONS: age 86, passed away at Newark-Wayne Hospital on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was predeceased by her Mom, Evelyn Northrup; son, Robert Ross; daughter and son-in-law, Diane (David) Woods and sister, Nancy Horton. Doris is survived by her daughters, Connie (Ernie) Ross and Elaine Roats; son, Bill Kropac; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandsons.

Doris can be remembered for her love of sewing and knitting. She was always giving her creations to all her children and grandchildren.

There will be no services at Doris’ request. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.