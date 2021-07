LYONS: Karl P. Krueger, age 67, died June 22,2021. A graveside service will be held Friday July 9 at 11 AM, at Lock Berlin Cemetery, memorials to a charity of one’s choice .

Karl was born in Lyons on Oct. 23 , 1953, son of Karl & Margaret Robinson Krueger. He did carpentry in his earlier years, & he worked at Galen Lyons Landfill.

Survived by his wife of 14 years Carla Saylor Krueger, 2 step- children Tionda, & Nicholle. Aunt Bernie Krueger & Cousins. Arrangements by Boeheim - Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons